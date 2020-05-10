iOS Software Engineer

Ref no: CH561 Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a talented, motivated and results-oriented Senior Software Development Engineer – iOS to join their team in Cape Town.The company is young, dynamic, hyper growth looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.Key responsibilities:
- Take ownership, build and maintain the bleeding edge mobile e-commerce iOS application.
- Migrate the existing Objective C app to Swift
- Design, develop and test code written in Objective C/Swift.
- Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.
- Monitor and profile application performance.
- Take part in daily standup, with the ability manage time and workload effectively.
- Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS mobile application.
- Publish applications to the Apple App Store
Attributes/Experience required:
- Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.
- Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.
- Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.
- Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles.
- Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
- Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
- Experience using GIT version control.
- Experience developing in an Agile team environment
- Be accountable, engaging and inventive.
- Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation.
Nice to have:
- Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.
- Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.
- Any Android experience.
Qualifications:
- Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.
- Minimum 3-5 years of experience.
The Environment
:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer- centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e- commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
Personal Attributes:
We seek people who are:
- Respectful but forthright
- Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute
- Analytical, able to use data to make decisions. Letting data decide but not consume
- Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only during business hours
- Always questioning the status quo
- Not averse to risk
- Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input
- Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative
- Collaborative
- Thorough
- User focused, always trying to understand a product from the users perspective
- Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular
General:
- Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.