iOS Software Engineer

May 10, 2020

Ref no:  CH561 Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a talented, motivated and results-oriented Senior Software Development Engineer – iOS to join their team in Cape Town.The company is young, dynamic, hyper growth looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.Key responsibilities:

  • Take ownership, build and maintain the bleeding edge mobile e-commerce iOS application.

  • Migrate the existing Objective C app to Swift

  • Design, develop and test code written in Objective C/Swift.

  • Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.

  • Monitor and profile application performance.

  • Take part in daily standup, with the ability manage time and workload effectively.

  • Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS mobile application.

  • Publish applications to the Apple App Store

Attributes/Experience required:

  • Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.

  • Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.

  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.

  • Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles.

  • Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

  • Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.

  • Experience using GIT version control.

  • Experience developing in an Agile team environment

  • Be accountable, engaging and inventive.

  • Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation.

Nice to have:

  • Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.

  • Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.

  • Any Android experience.

Qualifications:

  • Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.

  • Minimum 3-5 years of experience.

 The Environment

:

  • Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer- centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e- commerce company in Africa.

  • We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

  • We are short on ego and high on output.

  • We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

  • We love what we do and what we are creating.

 Personal Attributes:

We seek people who are:

  • Respectful but forthright

  • Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute

  • Analytical, able to use data to make decisions. Letting data decide but not consume

  • Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only during business hours

  • Always questioning the status quo

  • Not averse to risk

  • Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

  • Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative

  • Collaborative

  • Thorough

  • User focused, always trying to understand a product from the users perspective

  • Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular

General:

  • Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

