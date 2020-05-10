iOS Software Engineer

Ref no: CH561 Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a talented, motivated and results-oriented Senior Software Development Engineer – iOS to join their team in Cape Town.The company is young, dynamic, hyper growth looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.Key responsibilities:

Take ownership, build and maintain the bleeding edge mobile e-commerce iOS application.

Migrate the existing Objective C app to Swift

Design, develop and test code written in Objective C/Swift.

Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.

Monitor and profile application performance.

Take part in daily standup, with the ability manage time and workload effectively.

Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS mobile application.

Publish applications to the Apple App Store

Attributes/Experience required:

Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.

Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.

Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.

Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles.

Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.

Experience using GIT version control.

Experience developing in an Agile team environment

Be accountable, engaging and inventive.

Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation.

Nice to have:

Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.

Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.

Any Android experience.

Qualifications:

Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.

Minimum 3-5 years of experience.

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer- centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e- commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

Personal Attributes:

We seek people who are:

Respectful but forthright

Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute

Analytical, able to use data to make decisions. Letting data decide but not consume

Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only during business hours

Always questioning the status quo

Not averse to risk

Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative

Collaborative

Thorough

User focused, always trying to understand a product from the users perspective

Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular

General:

Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

