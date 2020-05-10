Software Engineering Team Lead – Retail

Ref no: CH523Our client in the online retail industry, is looking for a highly talented Technical/Team Lead to join our Retail Business Systems software engineering team in Stellenbosch.The team focuses on full stack development of services and interfaces for the Retail Business Unit. This includes price management, competitive pricing analysis, merchandising and promotions, among others. Responsibilities are split 50/50 between software engineering and team management.We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people with integrity to join us.We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. This position reports to the Engineering Director Your responsibilities will include:

We are looking for an experienced software engineering team lead to join a versatile and creative management and development team.

This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

You will lead a group of software engineers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building front-end, backend and RESTful web applications. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices.

You will be an advocate of agile and iterative engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large code base.

Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with fellow team members

Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions

Engage directly with stakeholders

Deal with large quantities of data

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent experience)

Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture

Excellent problem-solving skills

Experience developing in at least one of C#, Java, C, Python or C++ in a test-driven environment

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

Attributes required:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

Personal attributes:

We seek to smart people who are:

is forthright but respectful

is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours

is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

is able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

is curious and challenge the status quo

is innovative and enjoys iteration

is collaborative

will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for takealot.com.

thinks like an owner of the business.

is SMART, has INTEGRITY and is HARDWORKING

