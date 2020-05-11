Analyst Programmer

Job Objectives

1. Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple

channels in Money Market

2. Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems

3. Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product

offering

4. Integration of new software and systems into existing environmentQualifications3 year Degree/Diploma – Essential

3 year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology – DesirableExperienceEssential:

* Experience as Analyst Developer (1-2 years) OR

Experience as an Application Developer/Programmer (4-6 years)

* 3-5 years .Net development experience

Desirable:

* Experience in the required tasks in a financial services environment within the retail industryKnowledge and SkillsEssential:

* Systems Analysis (2 years)

* Design (3 years)

* Development (.Net C# ; Angular) (5 years)

* Database design and development (4 years)

* SQL Server (3 years)

* Agile Development (2 years)

* Automation (Unit and deployment) (2 years)

Desirable:

* 1 year experience in Architecture

* Biztalk experienceApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

