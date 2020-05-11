Android Mobile Developer

Help shape the mobile eCommerce landscape in South Africa and work on apps that are consistently in the top 5 of their respective category in the app store, with thousands of active daily users.
You will:
– Help design, develop and refine new features
– Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
– Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimationWe expect you to:
– Be accountable
– Creative
– Solution-based
– Flexible
– And take pride in your work
The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.
Requirements
– 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)
– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles
– Experience with Fragments.
– Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
Desirable Skills
– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
– Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)
– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)
– Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
– Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium
– Any iOS native development experience