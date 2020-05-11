Android Mobile Developer

Help shape the mobile eCommerce landscape in South Africa and work on apps that are consistently in the top 5 of their respective category in the app store, with thousands of active daily users.

You will:

– Help design, develop and refine new features

– Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

– Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimationWe expect you to:

– Be accountable

– Creative

– Solution-based

– Flexible

– And take pride in your work

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.

Requirements

– 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)

– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)

– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals

– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles

– Experience with Fragments.

– Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Desirable Skills

– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.

– Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)

– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)

– Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail

– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

– Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium

– Any iOS native development experience

