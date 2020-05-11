Application Architect/ Lead Developer

As Lead Developer the following is expected
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable
- Maintain existing programmers according to change requests
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artifacts
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Production environment
- Provide/update design documentation
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction
As Application Architect the following is expected
- Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements
- Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account
- Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance
- Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability
- Responsible for roadmap for future changes
- Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects
- Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance
Qualifications and experience:Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- A tertiary qualification in IT will be advantageous
Experience:
- >5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
- Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
- Experience in Microsoft Software Development working with the following:
- .Net C#
- ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core
- Classic ASP (VBScript)
- HTML (including HTML5)
- Modern CSS (including CSS3)
- CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS
- JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
- JSON
- MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services
- Web Services (WCF / REST)
- XML
- Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)
- ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
- Dependency Injection
- Familiarity with mainframe is a plus
- Familiarity with NodeJS
- Knowledge of HTTP
- Familiarity with CI/CD
Knowledge and skills:
- Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g. .Net)
- Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code
- Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design
- Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable
- Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors
- Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models
- Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies
Competencies:
- Strong analytical & numerical ability
- Problem solving skills, pragmatic
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication / interpersonal skills (including presentation and facilitation skills)
- Influencing
- Action / results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Persistence ; follow through
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
- Assertive leadership skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills
- Coaching, Developing others
Personal Attributes:
- Interpersonal savvy – Contributing through others
- Decision quality – Contributing through others
- Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
- Optimizes work processes – Contributing through others
Core Competencies:
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
- Customer focus – Contributing through others
- Drives results – Contributing through others
- Collaborates – Contributing through others
- Being resilient – Contributing through others