Emma Murray is new IFS MD

Emma Murray has been appointed as the new MD for the Africa Market unit of IFS.

Murray has over 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, having served as sales director at Microsoft and senior vice-president for Middle East and Africa at Software AG.

She also built her own business that launched new technology solutions into the Africa market in the retail sector. Stemming from this success, she founded GK Software Africa for the German software company.

Murray holds an MBA from Henley Business School with her focus being on Innovation and Business Strategy.