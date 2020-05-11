Saicom appointed Google Cloud Partner

Saicom Voice Services has been appointed as a Google Cloud Partner (GCP) in South Africa and has completed its own migration to G Suite that has resulted in enhanced productivity and team collaboration especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and work from home requirement during the lockdown in South Africa.

“Our clients continue to look for ways to collaborate online, and our appointment as a Google Cloud Partner means we can assist them to bring their teams closer together in a digital world,” says Saicom chief technology officer, Greg de Chasteauneuf.

Since its migration to G Suite, Saicom has seen productivity increase between 20% and 30% and the ability to have multiple people collaborating on a document simultaneously, across any device, has been an efficiency game-changer. This coupled with the seamless integration into existing cloud platforms like Zendesk; Pipedrive; Monday.com and Trello has ensured a more fluid workflow.

De Chasteauneuf adds: Our migration to Google G Suite meant we could move from working in the office, to working from home almost immediately after the lockdown was announced. Coupled with our UC-One offering, we have enabled our team to work from anywhere, seamlessly, and more importantly, securely. And we are on standby to do the same for clients.”

Google Meet is available for free until September 2020, to clients migrating to or rolling out G Suite across their organisations. Existing G Suite clients have already been upgraded with Google Meet to keep teams connected with enterprise-grade video conferencing built onto the Google infrastructure.

“We fundamentally believe in using technology to bring people closer together, the move to partner with Google and bring seamless online collaboration to our clients takes us one step closer to that goal,” concludes de Chasteaneuf.