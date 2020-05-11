Senior Desktop Support Technician (Cape Town) 12 month

- Set-up and install workstations and software
- Identify and fix computer hardware and software problems
- Provide telephonic/remote and on site support
- Ensure calls are recorded in the ITSM system, accurately documented and categorised
We have a 12 month contract available with one of our clients within the Retail sector
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- A+ Certification (Mandatory)
- N+ or other Accredited MCITP or equivalent certifications
- Microsoft Office and Google G Suite productivity suites
- Familiar with Active Directory and Group Policies
- Minimum 3 years experience in a Desktop Support environment
- Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus
- Able to work independently without direct supervision
- Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure
- Good administration and time-management skills.
- Own transport
- Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally