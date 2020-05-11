Senior Java Developer & Architect

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa. They are looking for employ a Senior Software developer with Java programming and architecture skills. Our client has market-leading expertise in the agricultural, health, financial inclusion and education spaces and works with mobile network operators to bring about positive change in the lives of people through the benefits of the digital dividend. Our client is a home-grown African company delivering value to the people of Africa and is a subsidiary of the Vodacom Group. About the roleYou will form part of the newly formed Communicator Farmer Plus (CF+) team. You will be leading the architectural design and own the technical excellence of the product. You will develop and communicate the use of ‘best practice’ during product development and contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers. The team uses the following technology: Java 1.8, PostgreSQL 11, Git, JavaScript. We are looking for an individual that is a great team player, problem-solver and quick learner. The ideal individual is someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa. One of our main drivers, is the fact that we build solutions that have a positive impact on people’s lives and with this comes the responsibility of producing work that is of high quality. We strive to maintain a good balance of working hard and spending time together to build good relationships and celebrate individual and team achievements! Requirements

11+ years’ of relevant development experience

4+ years’ experience in Java, JavaScript, HTML, CSS

Strong SQL experience, i.e. strong data processing skills (statistical analysis experience will be beneficial)

Proficiency in Linux operating systems

Company perks

Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)

A MacBook

Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion

Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)

A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park

Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance

