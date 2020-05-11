Todd Ashton is new VP, head of Ericsson South & East Africa

Ericsson has announced the appointment of Todd Ashton as the vice-president and Head of Ericsson South & East Africa within Market Area Middle East and Africa.

Prior to assuming his current role, Ashton served as the head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and global customer unit Axiata within Ericsson in Market Area South East Asia Oceania & India.

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are committed to our customers’ success in Africa while also building a strong position in the continent as the market evolves to 4G and 5G. Throughout his years of experience, Todd has demonstrated strong leadership and has been successful in driving growth in very competitive environments. I am confident Todd has the right background and experience to lead the customer unit and deliver on our customers’ commitments.”

Ashton’s career with Ericsson started 22 years ago when he joined the Ericsson Group as part of the Ericsson Hewlett-Packard joint venture and since then, he has held various sales and leadership positions in several countries across different continents. During his years in Asia, Todd has led innovation and developed new capabilities in these markets by building long term and award-winning partnerships with Ericsson’s customers and other industry stakeholders.

Commenting on his appointment, Ashton said: “I look forward to bring our technology and solutions to our customers across different markets in Africa. Together with the team, we will work to secure our customers’ business objectives and enable their success.”

Todd Ashton will be a member of Ericsson’s Market Area Middle East and Africa Leadership Team.