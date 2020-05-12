Application Architect / Lead Developer

May 12, 2020

As Lead Developer the following is expected

  • Analysis of change requests received
  • Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
  • Design prototypes for change requests
  • Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable
  • Maintain existing programmers according to change requests
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artifacts
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of programs
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes into the Production environment
  • Provide/update design documentation
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction

As Application Architect the following is expected

  • Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements
  • Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account
  • Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance
  • Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability
  • Responsible for roadmap for future changes
  • Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects
  • Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance

Qualifications and experience:Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • A tertiary qualification in IT will be advantageous

Experience:

  • >5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
  • Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
  • Experience in Microsoft Software Development working with the following:
    • .Net C#
    • ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core
    • Classic ASP (VBScript)
    • HTML (including HTML5)
    • Modern CSS (including CSS3)
    • CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS
    • JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
    • JSON
    • MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services
    • Web Services (WCF / REST)
    • XML
    • Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)
    • ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
    • Dependency Injection
    • Familiarity with mainframe is a plus
    • Familiarity with NodeJS
    • Knowledge of HTTP
    • Familiarity with CI/CD

Knowledge and skills:

  • Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g. .Net)
  • Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code
  • Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design
  • Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable
  • Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors
  • Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models
  • Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies

