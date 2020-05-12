Covid-19 social relief grants digitised

Civic engagement technology platform GovChat has partnered with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) to support the digitisation of the Covid-19 social relief grant application process.

The partnership with GovChat enables millions of unemployed citizens to access social security programme electronically, including via mobile devices.

GovChat’s platform can be accessed through WhatsApp, FaceBook Messenger, SMS and USSD channels. It provides a secure application portal for pre-qualifying citizens, automating filling, verification and applicant assessment.

The technology platform supports the transfer and verification of data securely and in realtime in a way that integrates well with SASSA’s existing internal approval and disbursement infrastructure.

GovChat founder and CEO Eldrid Jordaan comments: “Our core purpose is to facilitate government-citizen engagement through efficient and user-friendly digital interfaces. The partnership with SASSA is an example of how we are working with the South African government to automate and streamline processes, on a secure and compliant digital platform.”

GovChat was founded in 2016 and launched in 2018 as the official citizen engagement platform for government, introduced in partnership with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The system went live yesterday (11 May 2020).