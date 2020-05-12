New Dell EMC PowerStore debuts

Dell Technologies has launched the Dell EMC PowerStore, a modern infrastructure platform built from the ground up with superior technology and expertise to address the challenges of the data era.

“Customers tell us a main obstacle keeping them from achieving their digital transformation initiatives is the constant tug-of-war between supporting the ever-increasing number of workloads-from traditional IT applications to data analytics -and the reality of cost constraints, limitations and complexity of their existing IT infrastructure,” says Dan Inbar, president and GM: storage at Dell Technologies.

“Dell EMC PowerStore blends automation, next generation technology, and a novel software architecture to deliver infrastructure that helps organisations address these needs.”

Organisations can accelerate decision making, data access and application performance with PowerStore, which is designed for six-nines (99,9999%) availability:

* Any Workload: PowerStore simplifies IT infrastructure by supporting a wide range of traditional and modern workloads with its scale-up, scale-out architecture for block, file and VMware vVols.

* Performance Optimized: PowerStore is seven times faster and three times more responsive than previous Dell EMC midrange storage arrays because of its end-to-end NVMe design and support for Storage Class Memory as persistent storage powered by dual port Intel(r) Optane SSDs.

* Efficiency Without Compromise: Customers can save on IT budget and capacity with always-on deduplication, compression and a guaranteed 4:1 data reduction.

Machine learning and intelligent automation allows for faster delivery of applications and services with up to 99% less staff time to balance volumes:

* Programmable Infrastructure: Streamlines application development and reduces deployment timeframes from days to seconds, with VMware integration and support for leading management and orchestration frameworks including Kubernetes, Ansible and VMware vRealize Orchestrator.

* Autonomous Infrastructure: Built-in machine learning automates labour-intensive processes like initial volume placement, migrations, load balancing and issue resolution.

* Infrastructure Insights: Dell EMC CloudIQ storage monitoring and analytics software combines machine learning and human intelligence for real-time performance and capacity analysis and historical tracking for a single view of Dell EMC infastructure. Dell Technologies will integrate CloudIQ across the full Dell Technologies infrastructure portfolio for even greater insights.

PowerStore transforms data center operations and allows organisations to evolve their infrastructure in lockstep with everchanging business needs:

* Container-Based Architecture: PowerStoreOS, the system’s container-based software architecture, enables feature portability, standardisation and rapid time-to-market for new capabilities.

* Introducing AppsON: The only purpose-built storage array that includes a built-in VMware ESXi Hypervisor, administrators can deploy apps directly on the array for greater flexibility. An industry-first, AppsON is ideal for data-intensive workloads in core or edge locations and infrastructure applications.

* Ease of Migration: New native tools within the PowerStore Manager wizard allow customers to automate entire migrations in fewer than 10 clicks. Customers can take advantage of a number of non-disruptive options to migrate from existing storage like Unity, SC, PS Series, VNX and XtremIO.

* Dell Technologies On Demand (DTOD): With DTOD, PowerStore customers can respond to workload spikes and new service requests with elastic capacity and cloud economics. Organisations can choose between two flexible pay-per-use consumption models with short-and-long term commitment options, including a new one year term for flexible consumption. Global support, deployment and managed services can be included to help simplify IT infrastructure management.

PowerStore is covered by the Dell EMC Future-Proof Program, which provides greater choice, predictability and investment protection through new Anytime Upgrades, the industry’s most flexible controller upgrade program.

Customers can expand or enhance their PowerStore performance and capacity after 180 days. The combination of Anytime Upgrades and Dell EMC PowerStore’s adaptable architecture effectively ends disruptive platform migrations.

Customers can deploy PowerStore in the way that best meets their cloud strategy and business needs:

* Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs for PowerStore for deployment flexibility of demanding workloads in hybrid cloud environments.

* Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services can directly connect PowerStore to all major public clouds including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure and Google Cloud as a managed service. Cloud Storage Services provide Data Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) to VMware Cloud on AWS.

* PowerStore can be deployed as a storage option within Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure, which accelerates an organisation’s shift to cloud-like operations.