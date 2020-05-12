On the dark web, Covid-19 survivors’ blood fetches top dollar

Blood of supposedly recovered coronavirus patients on the dark web costs three times more than hiring a hitman.

This is according to Atlas VPN research, which reveals that cybercriminals are selling blood and other fake cures for up to $16 000.00. A murder can be commissioned for around $5 000.00.

Criminals are marketing the blood as a “passive vaccination”. Supposedly, the blood plasma of a recovered Covid-19 patient can be harvested for the antibodies and injected into a Covid-19 patient, researchers explain.

Criminals are also selling the blood and saliva of coronavirus survivors, or even anti-malaria drugs.

Rachel Welsh, chief operating officer of Atlas VPN, comments: “The fake coronavirus cures market on the dark web should be growing steadily within the next two years.

“It is highly likely that once scientists find the cure, it will not be widely available for everyone, which is when the darknet market is predicted to peak.

“Health organisations and governments need to focus on education once the vaccine is out and encourage people to rely only on trustworthy information sources.”