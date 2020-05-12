SA users want to keep info private

New Kaspersky research has found that consumers around the world want to take more action to protect and maintain control over their personal privacy.

As revealed in the company’s latest report, “Defending digital privacy: taking personal protection to the next level”, consumers are becoming more aware of where their personal data is available online.

In fact, in South Africa, 77% say they have tried to remove private information from websites or social media channels. However, 47% admit that they have no idea how to go about it.

These findings reveal how fundamental protecting the privacy of our personal data and interactions online is to make sure we all continue to benefit from technology. The report, which includes findings from a new consumer survey carried out in 23 countries, examines current consumer attitudes towards online privacy and what steps people are taking to keep private information from falling into the wrong hands.

Consumers have shown that it is not just their private information that they are worried about, but their loved ones’ too. For instance, the report reveals that 15% of local consumers claim that their personal data or information about their family has become publicly available without their consent.

Such occurrences are pushing consumers into making conscious choices about how and where their personal data is stored, to stop it being viewed or used by others who do not have permission to do so.

A significant proportion of people apply additional measures when browsing the Internet, to hide their information from cybercriminals (56%), the websites they visit (35%), and other individuals accessing the same device (38%).

Additionally, some consumers remain wary about storing personal information on their devices. For instance, 25% say they are concerned about personal data collected by the apps they use on their mobile devices.

These people may feel they are losing control over where their data is stored and are aware of the risks connected with sharing personal information. So, they understandably do not want it used by third parties without their knowledge.

“There are many ways to control your digital footprint,” comments Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky. “One of them is to bear in mind who you share personal data with and understand how it may be used.

“Anything that is placed on the Internet may remain accessible to a wide range of people for a long time unless you take specific action to protect it. Understanding how to safely keep personal details on the Internet and efficiently manage where your data is stored is a step towards ensuring a positive online presence, improving your personal reputation and opening up future opportunities.”