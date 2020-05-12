SAP Business Analyst (HCM)

May 12, 2020

  • Creation and maintenance of a pipeline of changes and projects that aligns SAP HCM modules with a focus of TM/PY/OM/PA

  • SAP HCM solution design (including change requests), ensuring that strategies, policies, standards and best practices are applied correctly and consistently

  • Individual and team service delivery against agreed SLAs and KPIs

  • Adherence to defined targets, procedures, standards and measures for quality and customer satisfaction

  • Excellent end user adoption, uptake and understanding

  • Minimisation of preventable incidents

  • Active and positive engagement with end users, application support and third parties

  • Effective ongoing knowledge transfer to other IT staff, third parties and end users

  • Successful delivery of medium and high complexity changes and projects on-time and on budget, including management of third-party resources where applicable

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in related field required

  • Sound experience in SAP (HCM) with focus on Time Management

  • SAP Certification on ECC 608 for HCM Modules advantageous

