SAP Business Analyst (HCM)

- Creation and maintenance of a pipeline of changes and projects that aligns SAP HCM modules with a focus of TM/PY/OM/PA
- SAP HCM solution design (including change requests), ensuring that strategies, policies, standards and best practices are applied correctly and consistently
- Individual and team service delivery against agreed SLAs and KPIs
- Adherence to defined targets, procedures, standards and measures for quality and customer satisfaction
- Excellent end user adoption, uptake and understanding
- Minimisation of preventable incidents
- Active and positive engagement with end users, application support and third parties
- Effective ongoing knowledge transfer to other IT staff, third parties and end users
- Successful delivery of medium and high complexity changes and projects on-time and on budget, including management of third-party resources where applicable
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in related field required
- Sound experience in SAP (HCM) with focus on Time Management
- SAP Certification on ECC 608 for HCM Modules advantageous