Senior Software Techincal Lead – Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Role: Senior Software Technical Lead
Location: Cape Town
Salary: Up to R90,000PM
Job Description
A company that is an integral part of production and improvement of businesses in variety of industries, providing analytical data as well as market research that is continuously updated to provide detailed analysis are hiring for a Senior Software Technical Lead for their Cape Town office.
A company that prides itself on it’s work ethic and producing unmatchable solutions that has led to international clients, they are looking to bring in someone who is able to manage a local team and set a standard of code and quality.
Role & Responsibilities
- Providing project and assigning tasks throughout the team
- Multitask and adapt to multiple projects
- Lead the way in coding – working on applications and projects on a practical basis
- Colloborating with analysts, architects and managers on the common goal in delivering to a high standard
- Mentoring Intermediate and Junior developement
- Contribute ways of faciltating producting innovations
Skills & Qualifications
- Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science
- Experienced in leading a team – growth and providing mentoring
- Working experience with C#, .NET Core, Azure, API, Powershell, SQL
- Worked in an Agile envirionment
As well…
- Communication skills – Able to communicate clear instructions and guidelines throughout the team
- Critical thinking – Apply logic and reasoning within decision making
- Culture driven – Be able to adapt and contribute to a culture of creativity, mentorship and communication
Benefits
- Flexi hours
- One day of remote work a week (After period of probhation is finished)
- Pension
- Parking
- Medical Aid
