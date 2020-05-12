Senior Software Techincal Lead – Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Role: Senior Software Technical Lead

Location: Cape Town

Salary: Up to R90,000PM

Job Description

A company that is an integral part of production and improvement of businesses in variety of industries, providing analytical data as well as market research that is continuously updated to provide detailed analysis are hiring for a Senior Software Technical Lead for their Cape Town office.

A company that prides itself on it’s work ethic and producing unmatchable solutions that has led to international clients, they are looking to bring in someone who is able to manage a local team and set a standard of code and quality.

Role & Responsibilities

Providing project and assigning tasks throughout the team

Multitask and adapt to multiple projects

Lead the way in coding – working on applications and projects on a practical basis

Colloborating with analysts, architects and managers on the common goal in delivering to a high standard

Mentoring Intermediate and Junior developement

Contribute ways of faciltating producting innovations

Skills & Qualifications

Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science

Experienced in leading a team – growth and providing mentoring

Working experience with C#, .NET Core, Azure, API, Powershell, SQL

Worked in an Agile envirionment

As well…

Communication skills – Able to communicate clear instructions and guidelines throughout the team

Critical thinking – Apply logic and reasoning within decision making

Culture driven – Be able to adapt and contribute to a culture of creativity, mentorship and communication

Benefits

Flexi hours

One day of remote work a week (After period of probhation is finished)

Pension

Parking

Medical Aid

