Business Analyst: Card Management System – Issuing

Purpose Statement

Responsible for identifying and accurately documenting Issuing related business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems

Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

Experience

Min:

At least 6 – 8 years’ experience as Business Analyst (BA) with a specific focus on the debit and credit magnetic stripe and chip based card business and payment processing business

Ideal:

Jira and ConfluenceBasic Project Management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Must have knowledge and understanding of:

IT systems development processes

Testing best practices

Debit and credit card business and payment processing

Card Management System

ATM, POS and card-not-present client transactions

Card issuance

Financial principles

South African banking industry

MasterCard M/Chip and Visa Integrated Circuit Card specifications

EMV specifications

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Petrus Jacobus Coetsee

