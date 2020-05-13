Covid-19 accelerates digital workforce transformation

In response to Covid-19, workforces are rapidly adapting to a ‘new normal’, and it could be here to stay as this period is reshaping the workforce and repositioning digital transformation priorities.

“Flexible schedules, working from home and opting for virtual meetings are all workplace trends that have been on the rise in recent years as digital natives and a younger generation advanced in their careers,” says ManpowerGroup South Africa’s MD Lyndy van den Barselaar.

“According to ManpowerGroup research, globally, 40% of people reported that schedule flexibility and the ability to work from home, is one of the top three factors when making career decisions.”

What once seemed like luxuries or “nice to haves” in jobs are now a necessity in response to the realities of a global pandemic. The global economy is getting a crash course in digital workforce transformation, seemingly overnight and even though it will be a large undertaking and challenging transition, it’s also accelerating trends that are already underway.

ManpowerGroup South Africa shares insights on how today’s workforce is adapting and accelerating this change:

* Digital collaboration and conferencing – Tools like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Teams, Slack, Sharepoint and more have seen a massive surge in interest as teams work to collaborate on projects, meet in real time and coordinate schedules when not in the same physical space. In some ways, businesses have seen efficiencies grow as people can start collaborating face to face with the push of a button. As digital literacy increases, teams will better be able to determine the best means of communication and choose the most effective channels for collaboration.

* Leaders stepping into new roles – In times of uncertainty and turmoil, the ability of leaders to foster innovation is critical with technology playing a major role in the process. In the past, technology was sometimes siloed into the domain of information technology or younger workers. Now everyone must become proficient with technology, including senior leaders. The pace of disruption is accelerating, and is impacting leaders as much or greater than anyone else in the workplace.

* Rethinking the work schedule – Globally, workers are opting to work remotely from the comfort of their homes. This experiment in massive work-from-home protocol gives businesses an opportunity to rethink their structure. Since digital transformation allows workers to be productive on their own time and location, organisations are seeing the value of productivity over presenteeism. A major shift in the future could be a by-product of today’s adaptations.

“Those who have been at the forefront of the digital revolution for years — Millennial and Gen Z workers — are leading the charge and helping others make the leap. But with everyone now needing to work together, the shifts that have been happening could now become the new normal,” concludes van den Barselaar.