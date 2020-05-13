Full Stack .NET Developer

Position Purpose:As a Full Stack .net Developer, you should be delivery focussed, comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and motivated to deliver software solutionsQualifications & Experience:

Minimum 5-10 years .net development experience

Preferably in Financial Services Industry

Experience of Agile Delivery Methodologies

Microsoft Development Certifications would be preferred

Role/Responsibilities:

Work with development teams and product managers to provide software solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design

Develop and manage well-functioning applications

Understands Webhooks and can build effective APIs

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Build Active Directory and Cloud security for data protection

Write technical documentation

Work with teams to improve software

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Full Stack .Net Developer or similar role;

Experience developing cloud based solutions (Azure, AWS);

Experience using various code versioning frameworks (Git) and automated code build engines (Jenkins);

Experience using online Team collaboration tools – Microsoft or Google.

Extensive Knowledge of Graphical User Interface languages, frameworks and libraries (Such as HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, preference is Angular);

Extensive Knowledge of .net libraries and service based architecture;

Familiarity with databases (e.g. SQL Server, Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (Such as Apache) and UI/UX design

Maintains Integrity with excellent communication and teamwork skills

Self-Driven, delivery focused and well organised

Ability to work remotely and collaborate using Google product suite.

