Full Stack .NET Developer

May 13, 2020

Position Purpose:As a Full Stack .net Developer, you should be delivery focussed, comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and motivated to deliver software solutionsQualifications & Experience:

  • Minimum 5-10 years .net development experience
  • Preferably in Financial Services Industry
  • Experience of Agile Delivery Methodologies
  • Microsoft Development Certifications would be preferred

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Work with development teams and product managers to provide software solutions
  • Design client-side and server-side architecture
  • Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
  • Develop and manage well-functioning applications
  • Understands Webhooks and can build effective APIs
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
  • Build Active Directory and Cloud security for data protection
  • Write technical documentation
  • Work with teams to improve software

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Full Stack .Net Developer or similar role;
  • Experience developing cloud based solutions (Azure, AWS);
  • Experience using various code versioning frameworks (Git) and automated code build engines (Jenkins);
  • Experience using online Team collaboration tools – Microsoft or Google.
  • Extensive Knowledge of Graphical User Interface languages, frameworks and libraries (Such as HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, preference is Angular);
  • Extensive Knowledge of .net libraries and service based architecture;
  • Familiarity with databases (e.g. SQL Server, Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (Such as Apache) and UI/UX design
  • Maintains Integrity with excellent communication and teamwork skills
  • Self-Driven, delivery focused and well organised
  • Ability to work remotely and collaborate using Google product suite.

