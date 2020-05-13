Lenovo to debut AMD-powered ThinkPads

Lenovo has announced the new ThinkPad E14 and E15 with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors with Radeon Graphics.

Also, selected ThinkPad T, X and L series powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors announced in February will land in South Africa soon.

The new ThinkPad E14 and E15 is targeted at SMB decision makers. An updated design with an improved screen to body ratio of 85%, the E series also offers security and durability. Security features are provided on ThinkPad E series for the first time, including a touch fingerprint reader and an optional IR camera with Glance by Mirametrix technology.

The touch fingerprint reader integrated into the power button offers one touch power and logon. The software-enabled Glance feature responds to users’ presence, automatically locking the laptop when the user steps away, and also offers a Snap Window and Smart Pointer function for multi display setups.

Harman branded speakers with Dolby Audio software, dual array far field microphones and Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business hot keys integrated into the ThinkPad keyboard facilitate unified communications. Optional WiFi 6 maximizes throughput for stable connections. Twelve Mil-Spec tests maximize long term reliability.

“AMD’s Ryzen for Business portfolio delivers advanced performance, security and battery life to our ThinkPad portfolio,” says Jerry Paradise, vice-president: commercial portfolio at Lenovo PC & Smart Devices. “We are delighted to partner with AMD and leverage their ground-breaking 7nm process technology within our ThinkPad laptops, and to offer our customers class-leading computing solutions that will help ensure business continuity during and beyond these challenging times.”

Lenovo’s AMD Ryzen powered portfolio offers customers choice with a broad selection of laptops with incredible multi-threaded performance and power efficiency. AMD PRO Technologies offer improved security, manageability and platform longevity to meet the stringent needs of enterprise deployments.

Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice-president and GM: client business unit atAMD, adds: “Lenovo ThinkPad provides users innovation in the world of modern business notebook technology with anytime-anywhere performance, impressive endurance and strong security features. Building on our long-term partnership allows us to bring the AMD Ryzen for Business portfolio to new and existing ThinkPad customers around the world.”