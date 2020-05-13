Online tool streamlines system configuration for Fujitsu partners

Fujitsu partners can now streamline and accelerate their detailed estimates and custom customer configurations with the rollout of a new online tool. Fujitsu WebArchitect is easily accessible from any internet-connected device and is designed to put the latest product, pricing and configuration information at partners’ fingertips.

The new Fujitsu WebArchitect platform builds on the functionality of the popular SystemsArchitect tool it replaces, giving its thousands of partners instant and convenient access to the latest product and price information.

WebArchitect enables partners to easily configure even the most complex, customized solutions to meet a customers’ specific requirements, and to do this from any internet-connected device.

This enhanced capability encompasses the entire Fujitsu product portfolio, from high performance notebooks to complex enterprise and data center infrastructure – and includes wizards which make helpful recommendations in case a vital component is overlooked in a draft configuration.

Fernanda Catarino, head of channel Europe at Fujitsu, says: “The guiding principles of our Select Channel program are to make it as easy as possible for our partners to do business with us.

“To achieve this, Fujitsu is focusing on providing the channel with support to adapt to the challenges of digitalisation. Fujitsu continues to invest in tools to help our partners succeed: every year we put approximately 1,5-million Euros into streamlining and refining our channel processes.

“The latest improvement is the new Fujitsu WebArchitect tool. This adds powerful new capabilities while retaining the advantages of its predecessor. We are confident that Fujitsu Select channel partners will find it easier than ever to access product information, configure systems and create and share detailed customer quotes.”

Fujitsu WebArchitect makes a wealth of up-to-the-minute information readily accessible, from simple product configurations, components and spare parts, to automated power and cabling assistants or complex rack and data center scenarios. The database is always up to date with the latest pricing and product information.

Select Channel Partners can access the tools via the usual channel partner portal. An important new feature of WebArchitect is the ability to exchange configurations and quotes with customers. This functionality can also be easily integrated into partner websites or online shops.

To ensure that Fujitsu Select partners can maximize the potential of this powerful new tool, Fujitsu is providing extensive WebArchitect training resources. These include live demonstrations covering the tool’s capabilities in addition to best practice advisory sessions.