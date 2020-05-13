Senior IIB Developer (IBM)
Cape Town
R 350.00 to R 500.00 Per Hour (Long-Term Contract)
Key International concern seeks experienced IIB Developer to join the Team. You must be comfortable managing a Team and be Client interfacing.
Responsibilities:
- Hands on experience on doing analysis, integration design and document interface requirement
- Working experience on SOAP UI and Postman
- Working experience on RFHUTIL and DB (SQL Server, DB2)
- Working experience on MQ Explorer
- Experience working with integration solutions as Developer and Designer
- Extensive knowledge about appointed integration infrastructure components
- Detailed knowledge of IBM MQ and IBM Integration bus v10
- Knowledge in governance regarding integration solutions
- Demonstrable experience with creating, performance tuning and trouble message flows
- Experience in IBM API Connect and DataPower would be an added advantage
- Preferably any certification in IBM Integration tools
Contact Tracy on (contact number)
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications:
- Technical Degree from a recognized University or equivalent education
Experience:
- 5 years+ IT experience and at least 3 years + experience on IIB (IBM integration bus) and IBM MQ
- Must be fluent in Afrikaans (speak, read and write)
Additional Qualifications:
- Relevant certification in IBM integration tools