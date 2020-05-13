Senior IIB Developer (IBM)

Cape Town

R 350.00 to R 500.00 Per Hour (Long-Term Contract)

Key International concern seeks experienced IIB Developer to join the Team. You must be comfortable managing a Team and be Client interfacing.

Responsibilities:

Hands on experience on doing analysis, integration design and document interface requirement

Working experience on SOAP UI and Postman

Working experience on RFHUTIL and DB (SQL Server, DB2)

Working experience on MQ Explorer

Experience working with integration solutions as Developer and Designer

Extensive knowledge about appointed integration infrastructure components

Detailed knowledge of IBM MQ and IBM Integration bus v10

Knowledge in governance regarding integration solutions

Demonstrable experience with creating, performance tuning and trouble message flows

Experience in IBM API Connect and DataPower would be an added advantage

Preferably any certification in IBM Integration tools

Contact Tracy on (contact number)

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications:

Technical Degree from a recognized University or equivalent education

Experience:

5 years+ IT experience and at least 3 years + experience on IIB (IBM integration bus) and IBM MQ

Must be fluent in Afrikaans (speak, read and write)

Additional Qualifications:

Relevant certification in IBM integration tools

