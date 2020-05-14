Analyst Programmer (.NET / Angular)

May 14, 2020

Qualifications

  • 3 year Degree/Diploma – Essential
  • 3 year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology – Desirable

Experience:Essential:

  • Experience as Analyst Developer (1-2 years) OR Experience as an Application Developer/Programmer (4-6 years)
  • 3-5 years .Net development experience

Desirable:

  • Experience in the required tasks in a financial services environment within the retail industry

Job objectives:

  • Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels in Money Market
  • Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems
  • Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering
  • Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

Knowledge & Skills:

Essential:

  • Systems Analysis (2 years)
  • Design (3 years)
  • Development (.Net C# ; Angular) (5 years)
  • Database design and development (4 years)
  • SQL Server (3 years)
  • Agile Development (2 years)
  • Automation (Unit and deployment) (2 years)

Desirable:

  • 1 year experience in Architecture
  • Biztalk experience

Learn more/Apply for this position