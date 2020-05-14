Analyst Programmer (.NET / Angular)

Qualifications
- 3 year Degree/Diploma – Essential
- 3 year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology – Desirable
Experience:Essential:
- Experience as Analyst Developer (1-2 years) OR Experience as an Application Developer/Programmer (4-6 years)
- 3-5 years .Net development experience
Desirable:
- Experience in the required tasks in a financial services environment within the retail industry
Job objectives:
- Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels in Money Market
- Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems
- Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering
- Integration of new software and systems into existing environment
Knowledge & Skills:
|Essential:
Desirable: