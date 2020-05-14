Datatec anticipates increased earnings

Datatec has published a trading statement for the financial year ended 29 February 2020, alerting shareholders it expects all earnings per share metrics for the period to be more than 20% higher than the reported earnings for FY19.

underlying earnings per share is expected to be between 9.5 and 10.5 US cents FY19: 6.6 US cents), being 2.9 to 3.9 US cents (44% to 59%) higher than FY19.

Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 5.5 and 6.5 US cents (FY19: 0.7 US cents) being 4.8 to 5.8 US cents, or more than 100%, higher than FY19.

Earnings per share is expected to be between 6.5 and 7.5 US cents (FY19: 5.5 US cents) being 1.0 to 2.0 US cents (18% to 36%) higher than FY19.

The year over year increase in earnings per share is as a result of improved financial performance in all of the group’s divisions.

The company intends to release its FY20 results on SENS on or about 27 May 2020.