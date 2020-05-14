Service Desk Engineer (First Line Application Supp

Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Matric
  • A, N+ and any other Technical Certificate.
  • ITIL Foundation

Experience Required:

  • Linux experience
  • Multi-tasking skills
  • Experience with File Delivery (retrieving and delivery of files)
  • Telecommunication experience

Essential Functions:

  • Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette
  • Team player with good work ethic and attendance record
  • Self-driven – Get the job done
  • Strong event management abilities with customer focused.
  • Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
  • Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meeting targets.
  • Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction and engagement.
  • Requires to perform daily application availability checks.
  • Provide proactive system monitoring.
  • To Engage with service providers for follow ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged.

Physical Demands:

  • Working in a team that works 24x7x365 shifts.
  • Must have own transport.

Position type and expected hours of work:

  • Full time shift worker – 6 days on 4 days off.
  • The shifts consist of 3 shifts.
  • Morning Shift 7AM to 3PM.
  • Afternoon Shift 3PM to 11PM.
  • Night Shift 11PM to 7AM.
  • The 6 days – 2 Morning shifts 2 Afternoon shifts & 2 Night Shifts.
  • Standby shifts 4 days per month.

Salary:

Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years' experience required.

