Service Desk Engineer (First Line Application Supp

Qualifications and Requirements:

Matric

A, N+ and any other Technical Certificate.

ITIL Foundation

Experience Required:

Linux experience

Multi-tasking skills

Experience with File Delivery (retrieving and delivery of files)

Telecommunication experience

Essential Functions:

Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette

Team player with good work ethic and attendance record

Self-driven – Get the job done

Strong event management abilities with customer focused.

Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.

Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meeting targets.

Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction and engagement.

Requires to perform daily application availability checks.

Provide proactive system monitoring.

To Engage with service providers for follow ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged.

Physical Demands:

Working in a team that works 24x7x365 shifts.

Must have own transport.

Position type and expected hours of work:

Full time shift worker – 6 days on 4 days off.

The shifts consist of 3 shifts.

Morning Shift 7AM to 3PM.

Afternoon Shift 3PM to 11PM.

Night Shift 11PM to 7AM.

The 6 days – 2 Morning shifts 2 Afternoon shifts & 2 Night Shifts.

Standby shifts 4 days per month.

Salary:

Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years' experience required.

