Service Desk Engineer (First Line Application Supp

Qualifications and Requirements:
- Matric
- A, N+ and any other Technical Certificate.
- ITIL Foundation
Experience Required:
- Linux experience
- Multi-tasking skills
- Experience with File Delivery (retrieving and delivery of files)
- Telecommunication experience
Essential Functions:
- Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette
- Team player with good work ethic and attendance record
- Self-driven – Get the job done
- Strong event management abilities with customer focused.
- Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
- Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meeting targets.
- Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction and engagement.
- Requires to perform daily application availability checks.
- Provide proactive system monitoring.
- To Engage with service providers for follow ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged.
Physical Demands:
- Working in a team that works 24x7x365 shifts.
- Must have own transport.
Position type and expected hours of work:
- Full time shift worker – 6 days on 4 days off.
- The shifts consist of 3 shifts.
- Morning Shift 7AM to 3PM.
- Afternoon Shift 3PM to 11PM.
- Night Shift 11PM to 7AM.
- The 6 days – 2 Morning shifts 2 Afternoon shifts & 2 Night Shifts.
- Standby shifts 4 days per month.
Salary:
Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).