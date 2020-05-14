Telkom slashes uncapped data prices

Telkom reduces has reduced prices and removed caps on its copper-based DSL broadband portfolio to new customers.

The pioneering promotional prices starting from R199 for an initial 6 month period aim to enable access for those who currently do not have fixed broadband. This pricing of the uncapped data is part of Telkom’s COVID 19 relief efforts to enable access to education, work, and entertainment platforms.

According to Steven White, executive: product development and management at Telkom: “Telkom already has copper access technology which can provide cost effective home connectivity. During the lockdown we decided to use all the infrastructure available to us to provide good, affordable quality broadband.

“We will also be reducing the price of our existing Unlimited Home bundles that include a voice calling plan as well as mobile data. This product will be offered to new and existing customers who will receive the further benefit of higher speeds.

Telkom will be mapping existing customers on capped DSL services to Unlimited Home services.