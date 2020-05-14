VS Gaming League of Legends and Dota 2 Leagues now open

The final registration period for the Counter-Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends and Dota 2 leagues opened on 11 May 2020 and will close on 24 May 2020.

Esports is thriving in South Africa as the Telkom VS Gaming League moves into its third stage of online esports action.

With over 200 active esport clubs currently competing across three game titles, the Telkom VS Gaming online league provides a fun, fair and rewarding esports environment for seasoned professionals and new players alike.

The highest ranked teams in the Telkom VS Gaming League will be found in the Premier Division while the lowest ranked teams at placed into the Third Division. As teams achieve better results, they are promoted into higher ranked divisions and will face off against opponents of similar skill.