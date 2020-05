Business Analyst – Card

This person needs to work together with the business Owners to facilitate systems for all card transactions

Ability to make technical suggestions and recommendations to Business Owners.

The must have extensive card experience – VISA, or MCARD etc

They must have Card payments experience and have a good technical understanding of the payment systems – paygate, snap payments etc

Technical understanding of the messaging process.

Must be energetic!

