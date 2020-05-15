Cisco offers free Cisco-certified instructor training

Cisco Networking Academy will provide free remote instructor training for education personnel until 15th June 2020.

A record of more than 1 300 registrations have been made for the remote instructor training which will enable instructors to expand their reach as educators.

Anyone can become a certified Cisco NetAcad instructor by successfully completing any of the instructor training courses. Typically, course costs range from $500 to $1 000. However, Cisco will provide training for free across Africa.

The rising global demand for skilled technology professionals calls for the development of foundational digital and entrepreneurial skills of students, in order to fuel an inclusive digital economy for Africa.

The free remote instructor training is an opportunity for educators to bridge the digital divide and build a more inclusive future for all.

When it comes to technology adoption, South Africa was ranked 56th in the world. This highlights major improvement needed in order to successfully become key players in 4IR as this demands the acceleration of digital products and services.

To advance digital readiness in Africa, training is designed to help instructors teach the technical skills needed to land in-demand IT jobs of the future in cybersecurity, networking, IoT and beyond.

“Due to the current pandemic, schooling came to sudden a halt, however, with the means and technological resources available to move Africa forward, learning and the building of futures must continue,” says Alfie Hamid, regional manager: Africa at the Cisco Networking Academy. “As a commitment to empowering education, for the move to a virtual learning classroom environment, Cisco has offered free meeting tools and information to get your virtual classroom up and running.”