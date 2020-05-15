Field Support Engineer

May 15, 2020

Qualifications and Requirements:

  • CompTIA A and N+
  • Any other Technical Certificate.
  • 3 years’ experience in ICT of which 2 years would be as a Technical team.
  • 2 years’ experience as a Technician.

Responsibilities:

  • ICT System installation, configuration and basic Hardware maintenance.
  • Provision of advice and assistance to Users.
  • Supporting Local Area Networks.
  • Supporting Microsoft Windows 7, 8 and 10.
  • Supporting multimedia.
  • Experience of Internet and Email.
  • Good oral communication skills.

Physical Demands:

  • Traveling.
  • Sitting while traveling.
  • Sitting at the Client.
  • Lifting of Computer Equipment from floor to the desk or from a store.

Salary:

Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).

