Field Support Engineer

Qualifications and Requirements:

CompTIA A and N+

Any other Technical Certificate.

3 years’ experience in ICT of which 2 years would be as a Technical team.

2 years’ experience as a Technician.

Responsibilities:

ICT System installation, configuration and basic Hardware maintenance.

Provision of advice and assistance to Users.

Supporting Local Area Networks.

Supporting Microsoft Windows 7, 8 and 10.

Supporting multimedia.

Experience of Internet and Email.

Good oral communication skills.

Physical Demands:

Traveling.

Sitting while traveling.

Sitting at the Client.

Lifting of Computer Equipment from floor to the desk or from a store.

Salary:

Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).

Learn more/Apply for this position