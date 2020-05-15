Field Support Engineer

Qualifications and Requirements:
- CompTIA A and N+
- Any other Technical Certificate.
- 3 years’ experience in ICT of which 2 years would be as a Technical team.
- 2 years’ experience as a Technician.
Responsibilities:
- ICT System installation, configuration and basic Hardware maintenance.
- Provision of advice and assistance to Users.
- Supporting Local Area Networks.
- Supporting Microsoft Windows 7, 8 and 10.
- Supporting multimedia.
- Experience of Internet and Email.
- Good oral communication skills.
Physical Demands:
- Traveling.
- Sitting while traveling.
- Sitting at the Client.
- Lifting of Computer Equipment from floor to the desk or from a store.
Salary:
Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).