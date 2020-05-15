Plan to centralise laptop purchases for university, TVET students

Government aims to centralise laptop purchasing for higher education as learning increasingly moves online.

This is the word from higher education minister Blade Minister, who says all tertiary students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for study at universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges will get a digital device to help them complete their studies this year.

He will apply to the finance minister for the Department of Higher Education to go out to tender for the devices, to be supplied centrally.

By centralising buying, Nzimande hopes to reduce the price of the devices.

The cost of devices will come out of the allowance for learning materials.

Some students have already returned to universities, with more set to return in a phased approach over the next few weeks.