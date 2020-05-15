Senior Java Developer (B)

Senior Java ! Agile! Micro-services! Are those words that describe you?My client, in Cape Town, who is in the e-commerce space, is looking for a Senior Java Developer. If you are wanting to work for a company that has a huge international footprint and who genuinely cares about their employees, then this is it !xperience wit the following will be beneficial

SOAP, XML

JSON

Integration

Spring Framework / Spring BootEclipse / STS

GIT

JPA/ Hibernate

Microservices

Kubernetes

MYSQL

An amazing opportunity, at the right company, is just a few clicks away. Time to “GIT” the process started and send your updated cv to(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position