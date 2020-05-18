DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Researching and identifying solutions to software and hardware issues.

Diagnosing and troubleshooting technical issues, including account setup and network configuration.

Tracking issues through to resolution.

Properly escalating unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams.

Providing prompt and accurate feedback to relevant stakeholders.

Referring to internal databases or external resources to provide accurate tech solutions.

Following up with relevant stakeholders to ensure their IT systems are fully functional after troubleshooting.

Documenting and updating technical knowledge base.

Skills / Experience:

DevOps experience.

XML / JSON API.

System / API Integration Experience (Tools like Apigee, Tibco, Mulesoft ESB).

SQL and Relational Database experience (Oracle , PostgreSQL).

Large-scale data storage solutions for queryable & random data access like MongoDB, Cassandra.

Proxy / Network Experience, understanding of and experience with request load balancing and related LB technologies like AWS ALB and ELB.

AWS or GCP fundamentals.

Mobile Financial Services.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position