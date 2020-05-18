Senior IIB Developer (IBM)

May 18, 2020

Cape Town

R 350.00 to R 500.00 Per Hour (Long-Term Contract)

Key International concern seeks experienced IIB Developer to join the Team.  You must be comfortable managing a Team and be Client interfacing.

Responsibilities:

  • Hands on experience on doing analysis, integration design and document interface requirement
  • Working experience on SOAP UI and Postman
  • Working experience on RFHUTIL and DB (SQL Server, DB2)
  • Working experience on MQ Explorer
  • Experience working with integration solutions as Developer and Designer
  • Extensive knowledge about appointed integration infrastructure components
  • Detailed knowledge of IBM MQ and IBM Integration bus v10
  • Knowledge in governance regarding integration solutions
  • Demonstrable experience with creating, performance tuning and trouble message flows
  • Experience in IBM API Connect and DataPower would be an added advantage
  • Preferably any certification in IBM Integration tools

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications:

  • Technical Degree from a recognized University or equivalent education

Experience:

  • 5 years+ IT experience and at least 3 years + experience on IIB (IBM integration bus) and IBM MQ
  • Must be fluent in Afrikaans (speak, read and write)

Additional Qualifications:

  • Relevant certification in IBM integration tools

