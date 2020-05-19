Agile Project Manager

Project & Product Manager (mid level)
Permanent
Agile and Exposure to software Development projects is essential
The ideal individual will have around 5 – 10 years total IT experience with a minimum of 3 years in Project & Product management.
A Software Development house focussed on building innovative web, mobile and IoT products has a new opportunity available for Project & Product Manager. Their environment offers a good balance of high pressure and fun. You will have a lot of autonomy within your role and the culture of the organisation offers a flexible, results orientated culture.
The team is looking for someone who is as serious about delivering innovative products as they are. Their products unlock the value of their clients data and processes. The company values great user experience and work to build internal value through IoT and their own research and Development.
As a project & product manager you will need to run your own project with mentorship from a Senior Project & Product manager.
Duties:
Project management
Update milestones and budget based on changes in the project
Update people’s hours and other resource allocations to the project
Project plan update with dependencies in mind
Financial updates and Invoicing
Risk report compilation
Prepare for and manage scheduling of regular meetings such as Sprint Review, Sprint Planning,
Sprint Retrospectives and Project Retrospectives
Prepare for and manage scheduling of ad hoc meetings between various project stakeholders
Scrum Master Duties
Remove impediments to delivery
Implement the Scrum (or other Agile methodology) processes and tools that the team decides on
Expectation Management
Everyone involved in a situation has a picture in their head of that situation. Expectation management is making sure that none of those pictures conflict with reality or each other in a substantial way.
Facilitate decisions on project timeline, budget and scope changes with stakeholders from clients, company management, teams and others
Ensure continuous alignment between all stakeholders
Ensure collaboration between all stakeholders
Product Management
Define and update product vision and strategy
Plan and maintain product roadmap
Insist on data- and evidence-based decision making
Gain understanding of market trends, partner ecosystems and competitive strategies
Researching market and competition
Understand product risks and how to address them with various product discovery techniques
Utilise product optimisation techniques to rapidly improve and refine a product once it is live and in production, including defining and tracking product metrics
Play a supporting role for the team and product marketing during product delivery, including resource allocation to deliver on the roadmap
Facilitate client decision making with a deep understanding of Product Ownership
Collaborate with technical and design functions and provide input in technical and design decisions
Requirements:
– 3 years experience in Agile software development
– 3 years experience as a project manager
– 7 years overall work experience
– Understand the fundamentals of product management
Nice to haves (but not required)
– Have fulfilled multiple roles in software development e.g. design, coding, user research, QA
– Experience in a business (your own or someone else’s) at a strategic and tactical level e.g. freelancer, entrepreneur
– Experience at multiple companies, or with multiple clients
– Keen ability to empathise with multiple stakeholders and facilitate decision making
– Relationship management
– Deeply collaborate with various stakeholders
– Self management
– Social awareness and self awareness