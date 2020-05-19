Agile Project Manager

Project & Product Manager (mid level)

Permanent

Agile and Exposure to software Development projects is essential

The ideal individual will have around 5 – 10 years total IT experience with a minimum of 3 years in Project & Product management.

A Software Development house focussed on building innovative web, mobile and IoT products has a new opportunity available for Project & Product Manager. Their environment offers a good balance of high pressure and fun. You will have a lot of autonomy within your role and the culture of the organisation offers a flexible, results orientated culture.

The team is looking for someone who is as serious about delivering innovative products as they are. Their products unlock the value of their clients data and processes. The company values great user experience and work to build internal value through IoT and their own research and Development.

As a project & product manager you will need to run your own project with mentorship from a Senior Project & Product manager.

Duties:

Project management

Update milestones and budget based on changes in the project

Update people’s hours and other resource allocations to the project

Project plan update with dependencies in mind

Financial updates and Invoicing

Risk report compilation

Prepare for and manage scheduling of regular meetings such as Sprint Review, Sprint Planning,

Sprint Retrospectives and Project Retrospectives

Prepare for and manage scheduling of ad hoc meetings between various project stakeholders

Scrum Master Duties

Remove impediments to delivery

Implement the Scrum (or other Agile methodology) processes and tools that the team decides on

Expectation Management

Everyone involved in a situation has a picture in their head of that situation. Expectation management is making sure that none of those pictures conflict with reality or each other in a substantial way.

Facilitate decisions on project timeline, budget and scope changes with stakeholders from clients, company management, teams and others

Ensure continuous alignment between all stakeholders

Ensure collaboration between all stakeholders

Product Management

Define and update product vision and strategy

Plan and maintain product roadmap

Insist on data- and evidence-based decision making

Gain understanding of market trends, partner ecosystems and competitive strategies

Researching market and competition

Understand product risks and how to address them with various product discovery techniques

Utilise product optimisation techniques to rapidly improve and refine a product once it is live and in production, including defining and tracking product metrics

Play a supporting role for the team and product marketing during product delivery, including resource allocation to deliver on the roadmap

Facilitate client decision making with a deep understanding of Product Ownership

Collaborate with technical and design functions and provide input in technical and design decisions

Requirements:

– 3 years experience in Agile software development

– 3 years experience as a project manager

– 7 years overall work experience

– Understand the fundamentals of product management

Nice to haves (but not required)

– Have fulfilled multiple roles in software development e.g. design, coding, user research, QA

– Experience in a business (your own or someone else’s) at a strategic and tactical level e.g. freelancer, entrepreneur

– Experience at multiple companies, or with multiple clients

– Keen ability to empathise with multiple stakeholders and facilitate decision making

– Relationship management

– Deeply collaborate with various stakeholders

– Self management

– Social awareness and self awareness

