Mid Level iOS Developer – 4+ years experience

My client, a diverse and creative software development is looking for a mid level iOS developer to join their team.They will consider mid – senior level at this stage.
You will be working on a range of projects including a bra d new recently acquired one as well as accounts for larger financial institutions. You will be exposed to technologies such as: React, Android, Java, PHP and more as well as other job duties more corporate companies wouldn’t usually offer
Requirements:
4+ years general development experience
2+ years iOS native experience
Looking for a creative and collaborative environment
Looking for an autonomous, decision making role.
Benefits:
Remote working – still need to be able to go for meetings on a regular basis.
Coffee
Free meals
Social events