Mid & Snr Python Developers

Passionate about Python? Looking for a new challenging opportunity in Cape Town CBD area within the Medical Solutions space?

Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you have been looking for!

Experience Required:

– BSc. Computer Science or similar Degree (unfortunately diplomas cannot be considered for this role)

– 3-5+ years’ professional experience

– Solid Experience with: Python and /or Django

– Beneficial to have experience with: Celery, Flask, SASS, AWS, Elasticsearch, REDIS

– Will consider candidates who want to relocate from other provinces

– Clear criminal record.

Written applications to the following e-mail: (email address) or fax to: (contact number), you can also contact us on (contact number) or visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position