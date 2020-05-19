Powerapps Developer

Powerapps/Sharepoint Specialist

A new position has become available in a well-established custom software development company. With offices in JHB and Cape Town, the role offers location flexibility, and they are happy to consider candidates based in Cape Town and JHB.

Their custom software development team has majority of the development covered, but they need a skilled Powerapps/Sharepoint specialist to join the team on a large international project, on a permanent basis. The idea is to branch the business out in the Sharepoint/Powerapps domain over-time and this could be an awesome opportunity for you to get involved in this growth and lead the division in future.

The ideal candidate will have 5 years’ of Sharepoint development- and at least 1 year of Powerapps experience.

If you’re looking for a company that invests in their people, has leadership who understand the technical aspects of the job (not only the business side), and want to push yourself to do something challenging – you should apply.

Interviews are taking place on Friday, May 22nd, via Skype. Send your updated CV to (email address) as soon as possible to be considered.

Feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn too: Stacey Maritz (Nigel Frank International)

