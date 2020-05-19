Technical Test Analyst
May 19, 2020
Role Purpose
|At the company our client believe in building software that will shape the future and they are looking for testers with passion, drive, strong technical and problem solving skills to help us achieve this goal. They believe their testers play a vital role not just in ensuring the quality of the software they develop, but in making it better, all the way from backend to frontend. As a tester at the company you play a critical role in the design of our software to ensure it is developed with quality in mind from the very beginning and solving the many complex challenges along the way, using some of the industry’s latest technologies. Automation is a key part in what they do, so they will expect their testers to have a strong coding background to assist in building the automation systems that enable us to deliver this world class software rapidly.
Qualifications:
- Degree in computer science or business information systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as well.
Experience:
- You understand the systems you are testing.
- You can program (Use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to program.
- You know how to write SQL.
- You know where it is most effective for an automated test to live. (Unit, Integration, E2E)
- You can speak the same language as the developers.
- You understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs.
- You are continually trying to improve your testing skills.
- You read widely about what is happening in the world of testing.
- You know that learning didn’t end with the last course you did but rather it’s continuous for the rest of your life.
- You care about releasing great software.
- You have experience testing financial applications.
- You enjoy complicated numerical calculations.
- You will need to help solve the complex testing issues they face.
- You will need to help solve the small testing issues they face.
- You will need to deal with a wide range of people often under severe stress.
Responsibilities:
- Estimating effort for testing tasks.
- Defining the test approach for each sprint.
- Extracting test requirements for user stories.
- Designing and creating test cases.
- Executing test cases manually / automated.
- Manual front end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing.
- Collaborate closely with developers, identifying, and logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system.
- Managing and maintaining the test environments and test data.
- Implementing automated tests.
- Develop test tools, and extend test frameworks and test environments.
- First line support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, friendly, transparent and efficient support service.
- Playing a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an agile environment.
- Continuous improvement initiatives specifically with regard to quality.
- Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production.
- Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process.
- Managing and maintaining the regression test suits (manual / automated).
- Carry out exploratory testing.
- Final sign-off of new releases.
