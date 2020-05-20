Africa Data Centres completes purchase of Joburg data centre

Africa Data Centres, part of the Liquid Telecom Group, has completed the acquisition of a Tier IV data centre in Johannesburg from Standard Bank.

The acquisition has been unconditionally approved by the South African Competition Commission.

Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres, comments: “The unique combination of this outstanding facility and Africa Data Centres’ certified operational excellence is the ideal choice for the most demanding organisations, especially those in the financial services sector, who require the highest standards of security and resilience for their IT infrastructure. We cannot wait to open this hidden gem to the market.

“The acquisition marks a significant extension to Africa Data Centres’ pan-Africa network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centres. It cements our continent-leading position and will further accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.”

Jörg Fischer of Standard Bank adds: “Standard Bank is extremely pleased to have completed this historic milestone with Africa Data Centres, which is aligned with the Bank’s cloud-first digital transformation strategy. Our digital vision is to bring innovation into every aspect of the bank’s IT systems, transform the employee experience and in turn enable a consistently rich and rewarding customer experience.”

The Johannesburg facility has been purpose-built as a Tier IV data centre, featuring redundancy across all power and cooling components, physical security and scalability for expansion.

In line with all Africa Data Centres’ facilities, the Johannesburg site will also operate on a fully carrier-and cloud-neutral basis.

Africa Data Centres has also started work on a further 10MW IT capacity facility at its Midrand campus.