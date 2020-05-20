Analyst Developer: Payment Systems

May 20, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Payments environment
  • To produce a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge wrt Payment systems, the Payments Industry (EFT, ADO, SWIFT, RTC) and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources

Experience

  • 5 years Payments product specific work experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge
Min:
Must have good knowledge of:

  • .Net Framework
  • C#
  • XML
  • Windows Communication Foundation
  • SQL
  • Cobol
  • UML
  • Object Orientation Development
  • Payment Systems
  • Best practices for .Net programming
  • Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities
  • Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns
  • FTP
  • Web services
  • Windows Server OS
  • UI Design

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • ETL processes
  • Relational database technologies
  • Dimensional modelling
  • Standards and governance
  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design

Solid understanding of:

  • Payments systems environment
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Working with People
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals

