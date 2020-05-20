Citrix Engineer

Exciting opportunity has opened for candidates with strong Citrix experience. Incumbent will monitor client’s IT infrastructure and systems to remain operational. Must have previous experience in managed Services, Service Level Management, Incident Management, Configuration Management, Problem Management while working with local and global teams effectively.

Requirements:

– Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing

– 4 – 6 years’ experience dependent on the level

– ITIL certification

– Relevant Cisco Certifications

– Citrix Metaframe

Salary is highly negotiable

