(Contract) FullStack Developer – Javascript

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, a specialist in providing value consulting and technology services, requires a Senior Full Stack Developer (SFSD) on contract to take a key role in the scrum team, is knowledgeable about all stages of software development to assist with web services, integration services and high-quality mobile solutions in the healthcare industry. Their back-end infrastructure is built on top of AWS cloud hosting services and full stack currently leverages Grails, Spring Boot, Micronaut, Vue.js, Objective-C & Swift, Jenkins, Apache Solr, Apache Thrift, MySQL, Postgres, Mongo DB, REST microservices architecture and ActiveMQ.

DUTIES:

Development team membership:

Contributing member of the development team and taking part of delivering the goals of the organisation.

Identify code issues and/or performance bottlenecks and come up with novel ways to solve them.

Adhering to development standards for design, code and unit testing.

Maintain compliance with business process and policies.

Stay up to date with new technology trends.

Project and Scrum Team Engagements:

Working with the Project Scrum Team as developer scrum team member.

Building and developing high quality solutions to problems.

Writing clean code

Unit and UI testing of developed solutions.

Assisting other developers and conducting code reviews.

Support the entire product lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)

Participating in daily stand-ups.

Other duties as required

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years software development industry experience.

Experience with software development best practices (Proficiency in SCM and Unit Tests).

Demonstrated strong design and coding skills in Java.

Extensive experience with JavaScript/JavaScript frameworks

Experience with third party libraries and APIs.

Familiarity with SQL databases.

Direct experience working in an Agile environment

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position