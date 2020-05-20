ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic E-Commerce platform seeks the expertise of a highly meticulous & driven Data Scientist to join its team. Your core role will entail developing productionised Data Science solutions across its Retail & FinTech divisions. You will require a tertiary qualification in Maths/Stats/Computer Science/Data Science/Artificial Intelligence or related discipline, at least 10 years’ experience developing productionised Machine Learning solutions with automatic re-train, re-score & re-deployment, be proficient in Python, Sklearn, TensorFlow & have current knowledge of ML/DL techniques. DUTIES: Develop productionised Data Science solutions across the group (Retail and FinTech).

Integrate solutions with existing business processes.

Add additional data sources and engineer model features.

Work in and improve our Data Science environment (Python, Sklearn, TensorFlow, SQL, proprietary AutoML and Feature Store pipelines, AWS). REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Tertiary qualification in the discipline of Maths / Stats / Computer Science / Data Science / Artificial Intelligence (or related). Experience/Skills – Experience developing ~10 productionised Machine Learning solutions with automatic re-train, re-score, re-deployment.

Proficient in Python, Sklearn, TensorFlow and have up-to-date knowledge of ML / DL techniques (including packages). Nice to haves – Experience with Recommender Systems, Reinforcement Learning, NLP, building AutoML and Feature Store pipelines.

Developer experience building production systems.