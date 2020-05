Microsoft Support Engineer

Our Client in the Insurance sector is urgently looking for a Senior Microsoft Server Engineer for an Ongoing Project. This position is a 3- 6 month Contract with a possibility but no guarantee of extension

Your duty will be to:

– Review O/S dumps

– In-Depth review of the Operating Systems

– Windows Server 2012 and 2016 (2019 if possible)

– Implement best practice and standards

– Provide Technical operational support.

