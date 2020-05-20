We have a great perm venture available within the FMCG space in Stellenbosch. A position that offers a great venture, growth, and the ability to soar within the organisation, which I think might interest you
We are looking for a Solid ABAPer whom possesses:
* SQL,
* Netweaver,
* ETL,
* BW and Objects skills.
* SAP Hana is a huge bonus however should you not possess this skill our client is willing to teach this.
Applicants need to be senior analyst who have a minimum of 5+ years’ experience in the above skills.
Get your applications across you never know where your next great venture lies…..