Senior Analyst

We have a great perm venture available within the FMCG space in Stellenbosch. A position that offers a great venture, growth, and the ability to soar within the organisation, which I think might interest you

We are looking for a Solid ABAPer whom possesses:

* SQL,

* Netweaver,

* ETL,

* BW and Objects skills.

* SAP Hana is a huge bonus however should you not possess this skill our client is willing to teach this.

Applicants need to be senior analyst who have a minimum of 5+ years’ experience in the above skills.

Get your applications across you never know where your next great venture lies…..

