SharePoint & Powerapps Developer
Johannesburg/ Cape Town
Our client who are an International Software Development Consultancy are looking to hire an experienced SharePoint & Powerapps developer. You will be working on cool and exciting projects, with a possibility to travel internationally to the UK, Australia and USA.
Required skills and experience:
- 4+ years experience as a SharePoint Developer
- 1+ years experience with Powerapps
- Experience designing and implementing solutions across Powerapps and Office 365
- Experience with custom development (C#)
- Strong communication skills
What they are offering:
- Competitive salary
- 15 days leave
- International projects
- Possibility to travel to the UK, Australia and USA
- Remote work and flexible hours
To discuss this new opportunity in more detail, please send your latest CV to (email address).
While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.