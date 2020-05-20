Simplify, modernise, accelerate help IT achieve business goals

Kathy Gibson is at SUSECon Digital ’20 – IT’s function is to provide the environment that allows organisations to meet their business goals.

“SUSE is deeply committed to delivering this, helping customers to simplify, modernise and accelerate their systems. We package and support solutions that let customers focus on their own business priorities,” says Thomas di Giacoma, president: engineering and innovation of SUSE.

“Simplify, modernise and accelerate have profound meaning for companies,” he adds.

Daniel Nelson, vice-president: products and solutions at SUSE, points out that customers are always focused on what’s new – and, over time, what becomes important is how things are done.

“It needs to be done in a simplified way. This underlines how developers scale, and are able to bring new technology into their organisations.”

This means that not just the new technologies are important, but how developers get access to fundamentals, Nelson points out.

We talk about consumption, scalability and accessibility to technology.

Its not inherently addressed by the community so it’s something we really want to focus on at SUSE. We are making it safe, simple and available – that’s what simplify means to us.

Specifically, SUSE is helping customers to simplify their existing investments; their new developments; and how to bring these things together

“None of these things work in silos.”

Modernising applications is necessary for companies just to stay relevant – before they even look at increasing competitiveness, says Di Giacoma.

“Our customers have an existing installed base that cannot be abandoned by the flick of a switch,” he points out. “Once you have simplified your IT landscape you are in a good position to modernise.”

Partner collaboration is vital when it comes to IT modernisation, Di Giacoma points out.

“Our partners add immensely to the open source project or work with SUSE on joint optimised solutions,” he says.

Cloud is vital to modernisation, and SUSE works with partners on public, hybrid- and multi-cloud solutions.

Acceleration is the final piece of the puzzle, and is vital for companies to get products to market faster, to be more agile, and being able to learn quickly.

“The companies that succeed are those that are able to learn fast,” says Nelson.

Ultimately organisations are no longer in the business of delivering servers, but of delivering services. IT is the way companies can go about doing their work or getting customers’ needs met.

Companies are not looking for speed or scale, but speed and scale – and less expensively

This is why customers simply and modernise – to enable acceleration.”