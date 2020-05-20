System Analyst (SAP)

Job Objectives

1. Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions:

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system when required.

To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.

Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.

Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.

Maintain the task management systems

Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes

2. Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request:

Design and implement technological business solutions

Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios

Do testing of customisations and developed programs

3. To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Assist business users when necessary.

Mentor junior members of the Team.

Manage Small Internal Projects

Manage delivery of team members

Assist and support Domain and Solution Architects in solution designQualificationsIT-related (degree/diploma)Experience4 – 6 years SAP- Retail Domain experienceKnowledge and Skills72 months In-depth knowledge of FI modules (FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE and understanding of SAP Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW, GTS, SD and BW & BPC

72+ months Understanding of Accounting Principles

72 months IMG Configuration

48 months SAP Solution Manager

24 months Fiori (UX design & integration)

24 months Project Management SkillsApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

